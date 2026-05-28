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As someone with two cats, I can confidently say that scooping their litter boxes every day was my least favorite household chore (well, aside from doing the dishes). That all changed a few years ago when I finally invested in the WiFi-enabled self-cleaning Litter-Robot 3 Connect.

The automatic litter box was an immediate game-changer because instead of scooping waste multiple times a day, I only needed to empty the waste drawer about once a week. Naturally, when I found out that Whisker launched a new AI-powered Litter-Robot 5 Pro, I knew I had to get my hands on one ASAP.

Mia Maguire.

If you’re not familiar with the Litter-Robot lineup, they’re essentially space-age, dome-shaped litter boxes engineered with a hidden bottom chamber that collects your cat’s waste (just make sure you’re using clumping litter). The units are designed with Whisker’s patented sifting technology and smart sensors that detect when your cat has used the litter box. After about 15 minutes, the machine automatically cycles, separating clumped litter from clean litter and depositing waste into the enclosed waste drawer beneath the unit.

Of course, you still need to empty the waste compartment once or twice a week to keep the Litter-Robot running smoothly, but compared to traditional litter boxes, the maintenance is minimal. Once you enable the WiFi functionality and connect the device to the Whisker app, you can monitor and control the Litter-Robot remotely, receive alerts when the waste drawer is full, and even track your cat’s bathroom habits and usage history directly from your phone.

Litter Robot 5 Pro AI-Powered Self-Cleaning Litter Box Engineered with AI-powered facial recognition (for those of us with multiple cats) and real-time streaming, the Litter Robot is more than just a self-cleaning litter box; it’s a pet cam, smart scale, and wellness tracker. Shop At Whisker $ 899

The Litter-Robot 5 Pro offers all the premium features that made earlier models favorites among cat owners, but it’s equipped with several upgrades to enhance performance, convenience, and aesthetics. The overall design feels sleeker and more modern, and the upgraded technology makes the experience feel even more seamless and hands-off than previous generations.

One of my favorite features of the Litter-Robot 5 Pro is its dual AI-powered cameras, which provide views both inside and outside the dome, essentially doubling as a built-in pet camera system. Since I travel fairly often, I love being able to check in on my cats while I’m away and make sure everything is working properly in real time. It offers an extra layer of peace of mind that I didn’t realize I needed until I had it.

Mia Maguire.

If you’re worried about transitioning your cat to an automatic self-cleaning litter box, the Litter-Robot models are actually surprisingly cat-friendly. Because the newer versions are whisper-quiet, they don’t seem to startle cats nearly as much as older automatic litter boxes tend to. Personally, I’ve never had trouble getting my cats to make the switch. I usually leave their traditional litter box out next to the Litter-Robot for about a week during the transition period, and every time, my cats end up preferring the Litter-Robot on their own within days.

Another major selling point is that a single Litter-Robot can accommodate up to four cats, making it especially worthwhile for multi-cat households. Yes, it’s undeniably an investment, but if you’re tired of scooping litter every single day and constantly battling odors, it’s one of those purchases that feels legitimately life-changing once you make the upgrade. In my opinion, it’s worth every penny.