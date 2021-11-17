Never Pick Up Cat Poop Again and Save Up to $100 on This Self-Cleaning Litter Box
One con of being a cat owner is the litter box — unsightly, smelly, and constantly needing to be cleaned. But with the Litter-Robot 3 Connect, you'll never have to deal with these annoyances again. This nifty litter box automatically separates the clumps from the clean litter and deposits them into a carbon-filtered waste drawer. No more stink! When the bag in the waste drawer is full, toss it, replace it, and live your clean-litter-box life. Litter-Robot is currently offering its biggest Black Friday savings yet — up to $100 off some of its most popular bundles. Offer ends 11/30!
This essentials bundle comes with the Litter-Robot 3 Connect, 100 waste drawer liners, a 36-month warranty, three carbon filters, and two helpful accessories — a ramp and fence. The ramp reduces litter tracking and makes the Litter-Robot more accessible to elderly cats. The fence helps contain any litter your cat may kick up while completing its business.
Litter-Robot 3 Connect Essentials Bundle
$50 in savings!
Free Shipping
If you have more than four cats or want to give another cat parent the gift of never scooping poop again, this double bundle is for you. It comes with two Litter-Robot 3 Connect units, each with a 36-month warranty.
Litter-Robot Double Bundle
$100 in savings!
Free Shipping
Stop scooping and never miss feeding time again with this bundle. In addition to the Litter-Robot 3 Connect, you get the Feeder-Robot. It dispenses portion-controlled meals, holds up to 32 cups of food, and has a backup battery in case the power goes out. If the unit does go offline, your pet’s feed schedule is saved, and the feeder continues to dispense food.
Automated Pet Bundle
$50 in savings!
Free Shipping
