NYT Finds Little Proof to Back Up Herschel Walker’s Charitable Claims
OH CRUMBS
An investigation by The New York Times found “scant evidence” that a food-distribution company belonging to Herschel Walker, the Republican senatorial candidate in Georgia, actually donates a portion of its profits to charity, a supposedly core “part of its corporate charter” that Walker has boasted of in the past. Around 2007, according to the Times, Walker began professing that Renaissance Man Food Services would donate “fifteen perfect” of profits to charity. “I think it’s my responsibility to share the blessing with others,” he told a magazine. Between then and 2017, Renaissance Man named four charities as designated beneficiaries—the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Special Olympics, PE4Life, the Boy Scouts of America—among several other unnamed ones. Three of those charities said they had no evidence of any significant donations in the last ten years. The Special Olympics declined to share its records. PE4Life’s founder said the charity shuttered in 2014 but the Times found that one of Walker’s companies was still claiming in 2017 that it was donating to them. A spokesperson for Walker said that he had “given millions” to charities, but declined to go into specifics.