Little Girl’s Pet Goat Feared to Have Been Barbecued: Lawsuit
NO KIDDING
A California girl’s treasured pet goat is feared to have been slaughtered and served at a community barbecue, a lawsuit claims. Jessica Long bought the white Boer goat named Cedar for her 9-year-old daughter in April 2022, who grew to love the animal “as a family pet,” the lawsuit says, according to the Sacramento Bee. Then in June, Long entered Cedar into the Shasta District Fair’s livestock auction, where Cedar was sold for $902—leaving Long’s daughter sobbing and saying she didn’t want Cedar slaughtered. Long decided to act and swiped Cedar back, reportedly offering to repay the buyer. The fair’s organizers reportedly demanded that Long return Cedar and law enforcement became involved, eventually seizing Cedar from a farm in Sonoma County where Long had sent the goat to avoid slaughter. Cedar was then returned to the fair “for slaughter/destruction,” though it’s unclear what ultimately became of the goat. Long is now suing Shasta County, sheriff’s officials, the fair, and others believed to be involved in Cedar’s presumed slaughter and barbecuing.