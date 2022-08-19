Little League Tot on Road to Recovery After Horrible Bunk Bed Fall
BACK ON HIS FEET
A 12-year-old tot is on the mend after suffering a gnarly head injury from falling out of a bunk bed, taking two steps with help after undergoing surgery. Easton Oliverson, a Little League World Series player from Utah, fell from a bunk bed Monday in a Little League International player dorm and fractured his skull. The incident caused the league to get rid of elevated beds entirely, Penn Live Patriot-News reported. Oliverson made it out of the ICU into a regular hospital room and is now able to eat food and drink by himself. “He is making great strides, and we as a family couldn’t be more grateful,” Oliverson’s parents wrote on Facebook. “At this time, we would like to ask specifically for prayers of understanding and peace for Easton as he comes to learn of and accept the situation that he is now in. As always- THANK YOU, WE LOVE YOU!!”