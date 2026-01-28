Little Marco Immediately Gets Heckled at Venezuela Hearing

Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s hearing on the Hill had barely begun when a heckler interrupted to accuse him of “war crimes.”

The interruption came as Rubio faced lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday to defend the Trump administration’s controversial Venezuela policy following a U.S. military operation that ousted and detained then-President Nicolás Maduro.

Rubia was responding to questions when a camera captured a man over his right shoulder, holding up a sign that read “Hands off Venezuela.”

A protestor interrupted proceedings on Capitol Hill. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

At one point, the man could be heard saying “that’s a war crime,” as Rubio pointed his thumb over his shoulder, stopped talking, and plastered a grimace on his face. “All right, here we go,” Chairman Jim Risch said. ”Suspend! You know the drill. Off to jail.”

He continued, “That’s a one-year ban from the committee. Anyone who is a persistent violator will be banned for three years. So don’t know whether the guy falls in that category, looks like it. I hope after three years you’ll find a more productive means of employment.”

He then joked, “Secretary Rubio, we have two hearings in here a week, you know. You seem to have a more robust following than most of our witnesses that come before us.”

Maduro was captured by the U.S. in January. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Little Marco, who received the mocking nickname from his now-boss Donald Trump during a Republican primary, was unfazed by the interruption, saying with resignation and a smile, “There’ll be a couple more, thank you for stopping the clock.”

During the grilling, Rubio refused to rule out the possibility of further military action if the current regime, now led by Maduro’s former number two, Delcy Rodríguez, didn’t allow the U.S. to freely seize and sell her country’s oil.

Rubio answered questions from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“The president does reserve the option in self-defense to eliminate that threat,” Rubio said.

He added, “I can tell you right now with full certainty, we are not postured to, nor do we intend or expect to have to take any military action in Venezuela at any time.”