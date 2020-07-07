Arkansas Cops Say a Man Kidnapped Two Children and Told Parents: ‘Don’t Worry, I’m the Mayor’s Brother’

Read it at KATV
An Arkansas man has been arrested for reportedly kidnapping two kids and telling their parents it was OK because he’s the mayor of Little Rock’s brother. An arrest report seen by KATV states that Darrell Lamont Scott, 31, stole a car with kids inside and then called their parents to say: “Don’t worry, I’m the mayor’s brother.” Little Rock Police said the car was left running at a hospital parking lot when Scott allegedly stole the vehicle. He was arrested by police Monday night and reportedly charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of theft of property. Mayor Frank Scott Jr. later confirmed the man is related to him, saying in a statement: “This is an extremely difficult season in the life of my younger brother. My family cares deeply about him, and we are seeking medical and professional help as he manages this crisis. My heart goes out to the children who were involved.” The children were unharmed, according to the report.