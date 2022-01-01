Little Rock Police Chief On Leave After Firing Gun During New Year’s Eve Incident
SHOTS FIRED
The chief of the Little Rock, Arkansas, police department has reportedly been placed on administrative leave as officials work to investigate an incident on New Year’s Eve in which he fired his weapon. According to the local outlet KARK, Chief Keith Humphrey had been on duty during the holiday to help the department handle its workload. In a statement, Arkansas State Police said that an unnamed officer—which KARK identified as Humphrey—had “witnessed a fight among a crowd” outside of a gas station just before 9 pm on December 31. As he neared the scene, an individual fired a gun into the crowd, wounding one victim. Humphrey then returned fire at the alleged perpetrator, who was not harmed. Authorities are working to determine “whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas law,” the statement added.