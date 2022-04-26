Keep Your Mealtimes Tantrum-Free With This Made-For-Children Food Delivery Service
Parenting Win
For parents of picky eaters, mealtime can feel like wartime. From tantrum-throwing toddlers to perpetually fussy preteens, feeding finicky children is frustrating and time consuming. Luckily, Little Spoon makes it easier than ever to give your kiddo a balanced meal.
Little Spoon is a meal service that delivers fresh, nutritious food made specifically for babies, toddlers, and big kids. Beyond the savory satisfaction of Little Spoon’s tasty meals lies a secret: it packs all of its recipes with hidden organic veggies and superfoods to ensure your child gets a balanced meal (whether they realize it or not).
Little Spoon’s line of ready-to-eat Plates has twenty recipes to pick from, with new items added every month. With so many flavors, there’s something for even the pickiest of palates, from classics like Mac & Cheese (packed with hidden butternut squash and carrots) to more adventurous options like Chicken Pot Stickers with brown rice, quinoa veggie stir fry, and edamame.
At under $5 per meal, Little Spoon offers tasty meals at affordable prices (and it delivers!). Building a foundation for a lifetime of healthy eating habits has never been easier. Start your plan today!
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.