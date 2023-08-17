‘Little Tyrant’ David Byrne Takes Blame for Messy Talking Heads’ Breakup
‘I HAVE REGRETS’
Talking Heads frontman David Byrne is admitting some guilt for the breakup of the beloved rock band, telling People magazine that he now has some regrets over its split. “As a younger person, I was not as pleasant to be around. When I was working on some Talking Heads shows, I was more of a little tyrant,” said in the interview published Thursday. “And then I learned to relax, and I also learned that collaborating with people, both sides get more if there’s a good relationship instead of me telling everybody what to do.” Over the years, Byrne’s bandmates have spoken out about the lead singer’s conduct. Co-founder Chris Frantz famously said he had to learn about Byrne’s exit in a newspaper. Now, Byrne admits he didn’t handle the “ugly” end too well. “I have regrets on how that was handled,” he said. “I don’t think I did it in the best way, but I think it was kind of inevitable that would happen anyway.”