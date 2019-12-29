CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    ‘Little Women’ Soars at the Holiday Box Office

    HOLIDAY CHEER

    Emma Tucker

    Dia Dipasupil/Getty

    Overall ticket sales for the holiday box office reached $200 million for the weekend, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Little Women leading the game. J.J. Abrams’ final chapter in the Star Wars trilogy remained at No. 1, surpassing the $361 million mark in North America after bringing in $72 million this weekend and $136 million over the five-day Christmas period. Disney and Lucasfilm’s Rise of Skywalker garnered $725 million globally, marking itself as the 10th-highest grossing film in 2019 worldwide and seventh-highest domestically. Greta Gerwig’s take on Louisa May Alcott’s literary classic Little Women secured No. 3 after generating $16.5 million during the weekend and $29 million since Wednesday. The movie—which stars Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, Emma Watson, and Laura Dern—has earned $35.3 million worldwide. 

    Read it at Variety