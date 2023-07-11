LIV Golf Wanted Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to Have League Franchises
Last week’s announcement of a merger between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf came after months of acrimony that led to eventual negotiations between the rival golf leagues. Among the ideas floated was a proposal giving Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy their own LIV Golf teams and having them compete in the league’s events, according to documents released Tuesday by a Senate subcommittee. It was one of many ideas floated during the negotiation process—and was ultimately rejected by the PGA Tour. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) is leading the Senate subcommittee, which is concerned about anti-trust violations and Saudi Arabian involvement in a U.S. sports league. The merger agreement, announced on Thursday, aims “to unify the game of golf, on a global basis.”