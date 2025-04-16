Liv Tyler Found Out About Her Half-Sister at an Aerosmith Concert

Pam Bondi Sues Maine After Guv Says ‘See You in Court’
SERVED
Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Wednesday that the Justice Department is suing Maine because it refused to comply with a ban on transgender athletes in high school sports. The lawsuit alleges that the state violated Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination at schools that receive federal aid. The lawsuit reads: “The undeniable physiological differences between males and females provide boys with inherent advantages in strength, speed, and physicality that pre-determine the outcome of athletic contests.” This is the latest move in the public feud between the Trump administration and Democratic Gov. Janet Mills. “We have exhausted every other remedy,” Bondi said of the suit. “We tried to get Maine to comply. We don’t like standing up here and filing lawsuits, we want to get states to comply with us.” In February, President Trump threatened to pull federal funding from Maine if it did not comply with his wishes during a tense exchange with Mills at a meeting of the National Governors Association. Mills said she intended to follow the law and told the president: “See you in court.” Trump replied: “Good, I’ll see you in court. I look forward to that—that should be a real easy one.”