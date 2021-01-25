CHEAT SHEET
Live-Action 'Harry Potter' TV Series in Early Development at HBO Max
The magic isn’t gone just yet. According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO Max is planning a live-action Harry Potter TV series. No actors or writers have been attached to the project, which is still in its early stages, the Reporter wrote Monday. WarnerBros, which owns HBO Max, also has rights to the Harry Potter franchise. A third installment of a spin-off film series, Fantastic Beasts, is expected to be released at some point next year. While the franchise remains possible, series creator J.K. Rowling has come under fire in recent years for making transphobic comments, causing original series stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint to speak out against her.