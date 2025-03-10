Discover the Apparel Collection Turning Heads On and Off the Golf Course

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Musk Reveals Bonkers Theory for Who’s Trying to Shut Down X
OFFLINE
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.10.25 6:11PM EDT 
Published 03.10.25 3:30PM EDT 

Elon Musk has claimed that a “massive cyber attack” linked to Ukrainian IP addresses was behind the widespread outages on his social media site X on Monday. “There was a massive cyber attack to try to bring down the X system with IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area,” Musk claimed on Fox News. The X owner said earlier in the day that he believed a “coordinated group” or country was responsible for the attack, noting that it “was done with a lot of resources.” Three outages hit the site throughout Monday, according to Mediaite, with the last outage lasting over two hours. Hacking group Dark Storm took responsibility for the incident, although the claims were unverified by Musk. Over the last few weeks, war-torn Ukraine and its president has been attacked by not only Musk, but U.S. President Donald Trump. Users across the platform complained of the site being down, with over 262,000 posts talking about the outage. “They want to silence you and this platform‚” a user commented on Musk’s post, with the SpaceX founder replying “Yes.” X, formerly known as Twitter, was seemingly online again Monday afternoon. After an account posted that they stand with Musk, Tesla, X, his mission, and the “truth” after the attack, he responded with a heart emoji.

Read it at Mediaite

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Robert Redford Steps Out of Retirement for Surprise Cameo
REJOICE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.10.25 6:59PM EDT 

Robert Redford made his first onscreen appearance in six years Sunday night, gracing his many, many fans with a 30-second cameo on the season three premiere of Dark Winds. The AMC thriller, which follows the lives of Navajo tribal police officers in the 1970s, is executive produced by Redford, whose appearance on the show has been discussed since the first season, according to director Chris Eyre. The surprise cameo also featured Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, another executive producer on the show. The two creative tycoons step into the roles of prisoners playing chess in a small cell at a police department. Redford, 88, announced his retirement in 2018 ahead of the release of one of his final films, The Old Man & The Gun. “Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting ... because I’ve been doing it since I was 21,” Redford said at the time. “I thought, ‘Well, that’s enough.’ And why not go out with something that’s very upbeat and positive?” The last time Redford appeared on screen was in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Read it at Vulture

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Sleep Apnea Is No Match for This Brand’s Personalized and Solutions-Oriented Approach
SNOOZE CONTROL
AD BY cpap.com
Published 03.10.25 12:00AM EDT 
The ResMed AirSense 11 CPAP Machine on a nightstand in a lit bedroom.
cpap.com

Sleep Week (3/9-3/15) is a time to focus on getting better sleep for better health, but sleep apnea—a disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts, often due to airway obstruction—can stand in the way. This diagnosis can feel overwhelming, making you believe that a good night’s sleep is completely out of reach. cpap.com makes sleep apnea understandable and manageable, and has been helping people find the right CPAP machines for over 25 years. The brand offers top-of-the-line CPAP products and award-winning CPAP Guides—available 24/7 via SMS, live chat, and phone—giving expert support with the warmth and care of a grandma.

If your doctor determines that you need a CPAP machine, the AirSense 11 from ResMed is an excellent choice. This beginner-friendly machine is sleek, compact, and quiet (about as loud as a library). When you’re trying to doze off, the AirSense 11 will start at a lower pressure to ease transition into sleep, then gradually increase to your prescribed setting. It will continuously monitor breathing patterns over night and automatically adjust the delivered pressure to maintain an open, obstruction-free airway. It’s made even more powerful when paired with the myAir app which tracks your sleep therapy, monitors your progress, and provides helpful videos and guides.

ResMed AirSense 11 CPAP Machine
Buy At cpap.com$1004

Free Shipping

The AirSense 11 works with all standard CPAP masks, but getting a recommended mask unlocks the most features and benefits.

ResMed AirFit P10 Nasal Pillow CPAP Mask
Buy At cpap.com$80

Free Shipping

ResMed AirFit F20 Full Face CPAP Mask
Buy At cpap.com$124

Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Plane Travelers Could Be Exposed as Measles Confirmed in Another State
VIRAL ALERT
The Daily Beast
Published 03.10.25 4:59PM EDT 
Passengers at Dulles International Airport.
Passengers at Dulles International Airport. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

U.S. health officials have confirmed a measles case in a new state, amid fears that travelers at a busy metropolitan airport may have been exposed to the virus. According to the Washington Post, the virus was confirmed in an individual in Howard County, Maryland, who had recently returned from international travel. Though unrelated to the severe outbreak in Texas and New Mexico, which saw over 200 cases and two deaths, the Maryland case adds to a growing list of concerns. Local authorities are tracing potential exposures at Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center in Maryland and Dulles International Airport in Virginia, which serves the Washington/Baltimore area. With travelers potentially exposed at a bustling airport terminal, the risk of spread is a top priority for health officials. The virus, which spreads through the air or direct contact with droplets, remains one of the most infectious diseases globally, despite effective vaccines. Early symptoms include a high fever, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, followed by a rash. The Maryland case follows a recent fatality in New Mexico and another death of a child in Virginia last year. The CDC encourages vaccinations as the best protection against measles, warning vigilance as travel season looms, however, newly installed health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has previously claimed—incorrectly—that no vaccine is “safe and effective.”

The Beast used specially trained AI to summarize the original source material cited in this article. It was selected, edited, and fact-checked by Daily Beast staff in compliance with our Code of Ethics.

Read it at The Washington Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
White House Hires Photographer Accused of Sexual Misconduct
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.10.25 6:34PM EDT 
WIRED Director of Photography Patrick Witty (C), and Apple News Director Wyatt Mitchell (R) celebrate the launch of the July Issue at the new WIRED office on June 24, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for WIRED)
WIRED Director of Photography Patrick Witty (C) at the new WIRED office on June 24, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for WIRED) (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for WIRED)

A former deputy director of photography for National Geographic has been hired by the White House after facing allegations of misconduct in 2017. Patrick Witty, who has worked for The New York Times, Wired and Time, will now be working for the administration, Semafor reported. In 2017, the Pulitzer-Prize winner left National Geographic after the publication launched an investigation into alleged predatory sexual behavior toward female co-workers, Vox reported at the time. After the outlet published an article detailing the allegations, Witty’s lawyer sent Vox a statement, reading: “I’ve never been accused of wrongdoing of any kind in the workplace, so I was shocked and dismayed when I first learned of the accusations against me.” He also apologized for his behavior. After the news broke, multiple women came out publicly against the famed photographer. Now, he runs a Substack, Field of View, which discusses photography. Witty, alongside the White House, did not respond to Semafor for a comment.

Read it at Semafor

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Get Beautiful Jewelry Without the Hefty Price Tag Here
LUXE FOR LESS
AD BY Shop LC
Updated 03.10.25 1:00AM EDT 
Published 03.10.25 12:00AM EDT 
A woman holding up a gold necklace with a diamond on it.
Shop LC

Jewelry is a timeless present, whether you’re buying for yourself or a loved one. But not just any jewelry will do: you have to find jewelry that is within your price range, ethically sourced, and (of course) absolutely gorgeous. Shop LC believes in luxury for everyone, offering jewelry and lifestyle products at affordable prices without compromising on quality. Shop LC is committed to responsible sourcing; its jewelry is either lab grown in-house or sourced directly from ethical mines, allowing for competitive pricing.

What’s even better is Shop LC’s Your Purchase Feeds program. For every item you buy, Shop LC donates a nutritious meal to a child in India or the United States. Since the start of the program, Shop LC has provided over 53 millions meals.

Shop LC offers so many options, choosing where to begin can feel overwhelming. Click here to start out with its best sellers.

Ideal for any event, these luxurious stud earrings have radiating lab-grown diamonds elegantly set in prongs.

Solitaire Stud Earrings
Estimated Retail Value of $250
Buy At Shop LC$100

This stunning ring has seven lab-grown diamonds and uses a hypoallergenic metal for the band, ideal if you have sensitive skin.

Band Ring in Rhodium Over Sterling Silver
Estimated Retail Value of $400
Buy At Shop LC$80

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Border Agent Admits He Asked Women to Flash Him to Enter the U.S.
NOT BORDERLINE
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.10.25 3:49PM EDT 
Published 03.10.25 2:19PM EDT 
EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - JANUARY 07: A U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as immigrants prepare to board a bus after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on January 07, 2024 in Eagle Pass, Texas.
EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - JANUARY 07: A U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as immigrants prepare to board a bus after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on January 07, 2024 in Eagle Pass, Texas. John Moore/Getty Images

A former Border Patrol agent admitted that he ordered women to show him their breasts to enter the U.S. Shane Millan, 53, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, confessing that he demanded multiple women lift their shirts and bras when they appeared on webcam for virtual processing, the Miami Herald reported. Millan, who would conduct virtual hearings at the Eagle Pass crossing in Texas while based in Jefferson County, New York, asked a woman with a one-year-old child to show him a “tattoo” on her chest, the newspaper reported. When she denied having one, he pressed her twice to remove her shirt to prove it. After she did for the second time, he reportedly told her, “OK … Welcome to the USA.” Millan also allegedly looked up Spanish translations for phrases such as “I will need you to lift your shirt and bra also, please” and “to verify, I will need you to lift your shirt, please.” “He told these women that his requests were for legitimate searches incident to admission into the United States, but he knew his demands to see the victims’ breasts were for his own gratification,” prosecutors said in a statement. The former agent will be sentenced in July and faces two years in prison with a $200,000 fine.

Read it at The Miami Herald

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Rising Dem Finds Romance With Media Mogul After Splitting From Wife
LOVE, AGAIN
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.10.25 1:00PM EDT 
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) participates in a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on prescription drugs costs at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on February 08, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Sen. Chris Murphy was spotted cozying up to the CEO of a network of digital media sites called Courier Newsroom, Semafor reports. The Connecticut Democrat and Tara McGowan, a progressive media mogul and strategist, were spotted on a date months after the senator separated from his wife. The duo made their debut in a selfie McGowan posted on her private Instagram last week with the caption “not postponing joy.” Murphy, 51, was also caught cuddling with the Courier Newsroom publisher, 39, last Monday at a bar called the Red Hen near Capitol Hill, the New York Post reported. A source told the Post that Murphy had his arm wrapped around McGowan as the two were “being cutesy” and looking over the menu. Murphy, who has been one of Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s biggest detractors in recent months, has spoken out against the president and his “first buddy” on television and digital media interviews. Sometimes taking to social media to post his own vertical videos, Murphy has utilized McGowan’s digital strategy since Trump’s election win in November.

Read it at Semafor

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Real Housewife Dramatically Quits While on Cast Trip
HERE WE GO AGAIN...
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.10.25 1:50PM EDT 
Tamra Judge attends "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" season 2 New York premiere at The Bowery Hotel on June 21, 2022 in New York City.
Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Tamra Judge quit The Real Housewives of Orange County in the middle of a cast trip, Page Six reported. The 57-year-old, who is one of the reality franchise’s most iconic cast members, announced her departure on Instagram. She wrote in a late Sunday story: “It was a long run! When life gives you real problems this reality s--t doesn’t make sense. Peace out ✌️ Im [sic] out.” Judge confirmed the news after a fan account posted a screenshot of her message questioning its truth: “Is Tamra quitting??” She replied in the comments section: “Yes!!!” The Bravo star, who has appeared on the show since Season 3, shared news of her exit while still filming with her co-stars on their girls’ trip to New Orleans. The cast, including Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, Katie Ginella, and returning friend of the Housewives Gretchen Rossi, were all spotted participating in Mardi Gras celebrations. This is not Judge’s first time stepping away from the Real Housewives franchise. She briefly left the show in 2020, hinting that she had been fired, but eventually returned for Season 17 in 2022. Although Judge did not explain what “real s--t” she has been dealing with, she has been actively supporting her close friend and podcast co-host, fellow Real Housewife Teddi Mellencamp, amid her ongoing health issues.

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Doctor Who’ Actor Dies at 63
GONE TOO SOON
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 03.10.25 11:56AM EDT 
Published 03.10.25 10:12AM EDT 
Simon Fisher Becker
WireImage

Harry Potter and Doctor Who actor Simon Fisher-Becker has died at age 63. His death was confirmed by his manager, Kim Barry of Jaffrey Management, and his husband, Tony. “Hello everyone. This is Tony, Simon’s husband,” he wrote on Facebook Sunday. “I have some very sad news. At 2:50 this afternoon Simon passed away.” Barry told the New York Post in a statement: “Today I lost not only a client in Simon Fisher-Becker, but a close personal friend of 15 years standing. I shall never forget the phone call I made to him when he was offered the part of Dorium Moldovar in BBC’s Doctor Who.” She said that Fisher-Becker was also a “writer, a raconteur and a great public speaker.” A cause of death was not mentioned by either his husband or manager. “He helped me out enormously and was kind, gracious and interested in everyone,” Barry added. Fisher-Becker played the Fat Friar ghost in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001. He also played Dorium Moldovar in Doctor Who for two seasons, before later reprising the role in the podcast series Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor Chronicles and Jenny—The Doctor’s Daughter.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Discover the Apparel Collection Turning Heads On and Off the Golf Course

TEED UP
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 03.10.25 6:18PM EDT 
Man wearing Live Forever Golf attire walking on a golf course
Live Forever Golf

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Golf fans already have plenty to be excited about this week, as the world’s top golfers gather at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, to compete in The Players Championship 2025. Now, there’s even more reason to celebrate: Live Forever Golf just unveiled its Spring ‘25 apparel collection, filled with must-haves for fans and players alike.

Since first teeing off in 2020, Live Forever Golf has emerged as a standout in golf apparel. With a balance of player-first ethos and off-the-course versatility, the brand has been embraced by professional golfers, amateur players, and armchair enthusiasts. The brand’s standout Spring ‘25 collection features pieces designed to be worn anywhere: the course, the gym, the office, or even at home. Whether you’re shopping for cozy outerwear, fresh polos and shorts for the spring, or performance gear to elevate your game, Live Forever Golf will give you a winning look.

In addition to keeping you cozy during your early morning tee time, this versatile hoodie can easily fit into your daily wardrobe, so no one knows you started your day at the course.

Soft Landing Natural Performance Hoodie
Available in 4 colors.
Shop At Live Forever Golf$110

As the weather warms up, it’s the perfect time to grab this durable pair of shorts that balances practical performance with undeniable comfort.

Hudson Performance Short
Available in 6 colors.
Shop At Live Forever Golf$68

Every golfer needs a go-to polo! Live Forever Golf’s signature option is buttery soft, stretchable, and odor-resistant—a perfect complement to playing or lounging.

The Full Send Ringer Performance Golf Polo
Available in 7 patterns.
Shop At Live Forever Golf$95

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
WATCH: Workers Begin Dismantling D.C.’s Black Lives Matter Plaza
MAGA OVER MATTERS
Sean Craig
Updated 03.10.25 12:58PM EDT 
Published 03.10.25 12:57PM EDT 
Crews remove light fixtures as they begin work removing the "Black Lives Matter" street mural and plaza in Washington, DC, on March 10, 2025.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Workers began removing Washington, D.C.‘s famed “Black Lives Matter” street mural on Monday, in the latest fallout from anti-diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) sabre rattling by Republican politicians. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the decision last week shortly after after House Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) introduced a bill that would force the city to get rid of the mural or risk losing its funding from the federal government. “The mural inspired millions of people and helped our city through a very painful period, but now we can’t afford to be distracted by meaningless congressional interference,” Bowser wrote on X. The mural covers a two-block-long pedestrian stretch of 16th Street NW in downtown Washington with the letters of the iconic social justice movement’s name painted in 35-foot-tall letters. Clyde’s legislation also calls on the city to rename the two blocks to Liberty Plaza from Black Lives Matter Plaza. The mural was drawn by D.C. Department of Public Works staff in June 2020, during the nationwide protests that followed the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Since taking office, President Donald Trump has moved to shut down diversity initiatives across the federal government and remove symbols seen as endorsing DEI.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Trump Insults Ally’s Ex-Leader for Criticizing His Treatment of Allies
FRENEMIES
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Updated 03.10.25 6:01AM EDT 
Published 03.10.25 5:52AM EDT 
President Donald Trump attacked former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull after Turnbull warned that Trump’s treatment of American allies was creating an opportunity for China
AFP Contributor/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump attacked former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull after Turnbull warned that Trump’s treatment of American allies was creating an opportunity for China. In an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, Turnbull said that China’s President Xi Jinping “will aim to be the exact opposite of Trump.” “Where Trump is chaotic, he will be consistent,” Turnbull said. “Where Trump is rude and abusive, he’ll be respectful. Where Trump is erratic, he will be consistent.” He added that some countries looking at China and the U.S. under Trump will “find China a more attractive partner.” Shortly after the interview, Trump attacked Turnbull—who led Australia for part of Trump’s first term between 2015 and 2018—on his Truth Social platform. “Malcolm Turnbull, the former Prime Minister of Australia who was always leading that wonderful country from ‘behind,’ never understood what was going on in China, nor did he have the capacity to do so,” Trump thundered. “I always thought he was a weak and ineffective leader and, obviously, Australian’s agreed with me!!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
U.S. NewsChelsea Handler Hits Elon Musk With Brutal Sex Diss at SXSW
Alyson Krueger
PoliticsTrump Demands MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace Be ‘Forced to Resign’
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsJD Vance Slammed by His Own Cousin Who Fought in Ukraine Over Zelensky ‘Ambush’
Sean Craig
MediaMichelle Obama Opens Up About Personal Life in Her New Podcast
Leigh Kimmins
TrumplandICE Now Arresting People With Green Cards as Rubio Promises Deportations
Leigh Kimmins