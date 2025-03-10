Discover the Apparel Collection Turning Heads On and Off the Golf Course

Musk Reveals Bonkers Theory for Who’s Trying to Shut Down X
Elon Musk has claimed that a “massive cyber attack” linked to Ukrainian IP addresses was behind the widespread outages on his social media site X on Monday. “There was a massive cyber attack to try to bring down the X system with IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area,” Musk claimed on Fox News. The X owner said earlier in the day that he believed a “coordinated group” or country was responsible for the attack, noting that it “was done with a lot of resources.” Three outages hit the site throughout Monday, according to Mediaite, with the last outage lasting over two hours. Hacking group Dark Storm took responsibility for the incident, although the claims were unverified by Musk. Over the last few weeks, war-torn Ukraine and its president has been attacked by not only Musk, but U.S. President Donald Trump. Users across the platform complained of the site being down, with over 262,000 posts talking about the outage. “They want to silence you and this platform‚” a user commented on Musk’s post, with the SpaceX founder replying “Yes.” X, formerly known as Twitter, was seemingly online again Monday afternoon. After an account posted that they stand with Musk, Tesla, X, his mission, and the “truth” after the attack, he responded with a heart emoji.
