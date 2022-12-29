CHEAT SHEET
    Liver King Sued for $25M by Fans Who Adhered to His BS Diet

    Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling

    Breaking News Intern

    Liver King fans are furious—and they want their money back. Brian Johnson, 45, is facing down a $25 million lawsuit after admitting in a lengthy YouTube confessional that he had been using human growth hormones. New Yorker Christopher Altomare is suing the 45-year-old and his companies for promoting “a dangerous and life-threatening diet,” and duping subscribers into believing his physique was the result of his totally raw diet consisting of liver, spleen, hearts and kidneys with a smattering of pricy Liver King-brand supplements. In truth, the suit claims, Johnson’s figure was the result in nearly $11,000 a month in steroids. “Liver King persuaded millions of consumers to adhere to, or abide by, the Eat Tenet by repeatedly making representations to consumers that his near-perfect physique, and optimal health, were solely attributable to his adoption of the Ancestral Tenets, predominantly the Eat Tenet,” said the lawsuit, obtained by the New York Post.

