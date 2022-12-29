Liver King Sued for $25M by Fans Who Adhered to His BS Diet
‘LIFE-THREATENING’
Liver King fans are furious—and they want their money back. Brian Johnson, 45, is facing down a $25 million lawsuit after admitting in a lengthy YouTube confessional that he had been using human growth hormones. New Yorker Christopher Altomare is suing the 45-year-old and his companies for promoting “a dangerous and life-threatening diet,” and duping subscribers into believing his physique was the result of his totally raw diet consisting of liver, spleen, hearts and kidneys with a smattering of pricy Liver King-brand supplements. In truth, the suit claims, Johnson’s figure was the result in nearly $11,000 a month in steroids. “Liver King persuaded millions of consumers to adhere to, or abide by, the Eat Tenet by repeatedly making representations to consumers that his near-perfect physique, and optimal health, were solely attributable to his adoption of the Ancestral Tenets, predominantly the Eat Tenet,” said the lawsuit, obtained by the New York Post.