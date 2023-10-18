Soccer Star Mo Salah Breaks His Silence on Israel-Hamas War
‘HUMANITY MUST PREVAIL’
The Liverpool FC and Egyptian soccer star Mohamed Salah broke his silence on the war between Israel and Hamas on Wednesday, calling on humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza “immediately.” Salah, 31, made his plea in a video address posted to social media, which instantly went viral. “The people of Gaza need food, water and medical supplies urgently,” he said. “I’m calling on the world leaders to come together to prevent further slaughter of all innocent souls. Humanity must prevail.” Salah, who has become one of the world’s most famous Muslim athletes, addressed the horror that unfolded at the al-Ahli Hospital on Tuesday, but didn’t assign blame for the tragedy that Palestinian authorities say left 500 dead. “The scenes at the hospital last night were horrifying,” he said, adding that “there has been too much violence and too much heartbreaking brutality.” Earlier Wednesday, Israel announced that—at President Joe Biden’s request—a limited amount of aid could enter Gaza via Egypt.