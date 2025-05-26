Chilling Footage Captures Man Crashing Car Into Parade-Goers

A 53-year-old white man was arrested after he crashed a car into parade-goers who were celebrating Liverpool FC’s Premier League title in the English city’s center on Monday evening.

Local cops described the incident with the abbreviation for “road traffic collision,” stopping short of saying whether they believe the crash was a deliberate attack or not. However, one witness said that the crash “looked clearly deliberate.”

Footage taken from a window overlooking the parade showed the vehicle accelerating after it rammed into Liverpool supporters. Some of those struck were left lying in the street, clearly injured.

There was no immediate word on how serious those injuries are. Images captured a victim being taken away on a stretcher, and another man was seen walking with the help of first responders.

A Liverpool fan is supported by first responders after a car rammed into parade-goers on Monday. Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

The Guardian reported that the crash happened soon after local authorities reopened roads for traffic at the parade’s conclusion. Not long before, Liverpool FC stars Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah celebrated with a crowd of tens of thousands as they rode on an open-top bus.

Police have not named the suspect or said what charges he faces.

We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident on Water Street in Liverpool city centre.



We can confirm the man arrested is a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area.



Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the… pic.twitter.com/Ls6z4VXN05 — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) May 26, 2025

They did say he was a 53-year-old white man who lives in the Liverpool area.

Thousands took to the streets to celebrate Liverpool FC’s Premier League title on Monday. Phil Noble/REUTERS

Harry Rashid, 48, witnessed the collision from about 10 feet away. He is among the witnesses who described the incident as appearing deliberate.

“This gray people-carrier just pulled up from the right and just rammed into all the people at the side of us,” he told the Guardian.

He added, “It was extremely fast. Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of a car.”

A person is taken away on a stretcher after a vehicle rammed into Liverpool supporters on Monday. Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

Parade-goers swarmed the vehicle and tried to smash its windows in, Rashid said. He claimed the driver responded by putting his foot on the gas again and was “plowing” through anyone who got in his way.

“It was horrible, and you could hear the bumps as he was going over the people,” he said. “They were just innocent people, just fans going to enjoy the parade.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the incident was “appalling.”

“I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident,” he said. “I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate.”