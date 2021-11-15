Liverpool Police Name Suspected Bomber in Taxi Blast
NAMING NAMES
Liverpool police investigating an explosion in a taxi outside of a Liverpool hospital on Sunday have named Emad al Swealmeen as the suspected bomber, reports the Independent. “Our investigations are still ongoing, but at this point, we strongly believe the deceased is 32-year-old Emad al Swealmeen,” said Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks. “Al Swealmeen is connected to both the Rutland Avenue and Sutcliffe Street addresses where searches are still ongoing.” The blast, which occurred outside of the Women’s Hospital in Liverpool, has been deemed a terrorist incident.
The national terror threat has increased from substantial to severe following the Sunday attack, meaning additional incidents are “highly likely.” Home Secretary Priti Patel explained the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre’s decision, saying it’s because “what we saw yesterday is the second incident in a month.”