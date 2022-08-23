Woman Fatally Shot in Mistaken Identity Case 7 Years After Brother’s Killing
‘SHINING LIGHT’
The family of a 28-year-old woman has been left devastated after she was shot dead at her Liverpool home over the weekend, with police still searching for those responsible on Monday. Ashley Dale, a Knowsley Council worker, was found in her back garden with gunshot wounds early Sunday and was taken to a hospital where she later died, authorities said. Her door had been forced, according to a Merseyside police spokesperson, who called the attack “tragic” and “senseless.” It is believed that Dale was not the intended target, though it is not publicly known who was. Her death comes seven years after her younger brother, Lewis Dunne, was fatally shot by a Liverpool gang member in 2015. The 16-year-old was mistaken for a rival, police said. The siblings’ deaths are not believed to be connected. “Ashley, our girl—our shining light. Our hearts are broken into a million pieces…” Dale’s family said in a statement. “None of this makes sense and our lives will never be the same again. A senseless crime that has torn a family apart. Justice needs to be brought.”