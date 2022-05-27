‘Livid’ Abbott Blames Others for Misinformation He Shared About Uvalde Shooting
‘I WAS MISLED’
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was grilled Friday about why he shared incorrect information in the initial aftermath of the Uvalde school shooting, hailing cops as quick-thinking heroes and failing to disclose the extraordinary length of time it took to storm the classroom where a gunman was holed up with kids and teachers. Officials admitted Friday that more than 19 officers, including three tactical cops with shields, stood in a hallway for 35 minutes under the assumption that every child was dead. “Yes, I was misled, I am livid about what happened,” he said. He blamed officials for feeding him misleading information that he then delivered to the public. “It was a recitation of what people in that room told me,” he said. Abbott initially praised the “quick response” of law enforcement and said it “could have been worse” without their actions. He also falsely said the gunman was carrying a handgun, not an AR-style rifle.