This Is the Positively-Charged Face Mask That Allegedly Kills SARS-CoV-2

One can never have enough masks in my eyes, especially if you are the kind of person who always loses one, or has to constantly turn the car around (don’t judge me!) to make sure you have one in the first place. Sigh. So, of course, once the Livinguard Safety Mask stumbled into my life, I was eager to add it to my already growing mask stash. Besides, unlike the many cotton masks I already own, these masks contain a positively-charged fabric which eliminates 99.9%of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Although this sounds super promising: it’s important to acknowledge the budding research on the topic. To be more specific, a recent study conducted by the Department of Environmental Science at the University of Arizona (which tested three mask fabrics against Human Coronavirus 229E) did find Livinguard's mask fabric effective in reducing levels of the test virus by 98.4 percent. However, since Livinguard sponsored the study, more search is needed on the topic, meaning you probably shouldn’t buy this mask for this feature alone.

Livinguard Safety Mask Buy at Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

If you are curious about how the tech works, the Livinguard brand states that they use patented ionic surface technology to give the mask fabric a positive charge. This positive charge then creates a magnet for bacteria and viruses that are negatively charged. As a result, the positively charged fabric binds to, and then, permanently destroys the microbes.

However, if you are interested in what else this mask can offer, I can tell you that it does have a lot going for it. Not only is it comfortable, but the cooling fabric is perfect for someone who gets a little hot under the mask like I do. The adjustable ear loops are a little fiddly to get right, but once you do, it doesn’t feel like it’s going anywhere.

In short, while I haven’t seen much virus-busting action (which I probably never will) from this reusable face mask, I love how comfy and cool it is on my dry and redness-prone skin, especially when I’m bouncing back and forth between heated and cold environments. It may be pricer than other cotton masks in your stash, but it’s worth investing in, especially if you are looking for a mask that can survive several washings, without falling apart.

