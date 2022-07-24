Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger Say Secret Service Agents Won’t Testify About Jan. 6 Under Oath
SPEAK UP
Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the only two Republicans on the special House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots, indicated on separate Sunday morning news shows that Secret Service agents have been relatively uncooperative. On ABC News’ This Week, Kinzinger specified that the committee wants agents to testify under oath, but that they have been unwilling to do so thus far. When asked if the agency is “refusing to cooperate,” Kinzinger said that “that’s a question you have to ask the Secret Service, you have to ask those particular people.” The committee member then defended Cassidy Hutchinson, the witness who testified about Trump’s actions around Secret Service members, calling her a “very credible witness.” As Reuters reported, Cheney went on Fox News Sunday and said that the committee is investigating missing Secret Service text messages, as well as “the extent to which we have not had the kind of cooperation that we really need to have.”