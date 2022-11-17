Jan. 6 Panel Takes a Jab at Mike Pence’s ‘Disappointing’ Comments
The Jan. 6 committee isn’t happy with former Vice President Mike Pence after he told CBS he was done cooperating with the panel, describing its “partisan nature” as “a disappointment to me.” The committee’s chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), and vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), hit back, calling Pence’s statement “not accurate” but commending his actions during the Capitol riot. “The Select Committee has proceeded respectfully and responsibly in our engagement with Vice President Pence, so it is disappointing that he is misrepresenting the nature of our investigation while giving interviews to promote his new book,” they said, adding that more than 50 Republican witnesses have testified to the panel. “This testimony, subject to criminal penalties for lying to Congress, was not ‘partisan.’ It was truthful.” Pence later told CNN that the panel had “no right to his testimony.”