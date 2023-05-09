CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Liz Cheney Goes Nuclear on Trump in Ad Ahead of CNN Town Hall
NOT MINCING WORDS
Read it at The Washington Post
Unlike some Republicans, Liz Cheney isn’t holding back on Donald Trump. In a new ad, the former Wyoming representative didn’t mince words, saying the former president has “proven he is unfit for office” and labeling him “a risk America can never take again.” In a voiceover, Cheney reprises her role in the Jan. 6 Committee hearings, stoically narrating Trump’s efforts to undermine the 2020 election over footage of protesters swarming the Capitol. The ad, which was funded by Cheney’s political action committee, will run on CNN before and during a town hall in which Trump will address voters in New Hampshire, according to the Washington Post—his first town hall with the network since his 2016 presidential campaign.