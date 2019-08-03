CHEAT SHEET
YIKES
Liz Cheney Calls Bernie Sanders a ‘Commie’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, called 2020 contender Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) a “commie” during a Twitter spat Friday. “No surprise commie Bernie Sanders, who honeymooned in Soviet Union, is ok with U.S. getting attacked first,” Cheney wrote to Sanders after he came to the defense of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) nuclear policy. The spat started when Cheney wrote a tweet blasting Warren for saying she would vow to never be the first country to use nuclear weapons in a conflict if elected. After the Wyoming Republican asked Warren “how many American citizens” she’d be willing to sacrifice, Sanders intervened and, apparently referencing Dick Cheney’s support for the Iraq War, wrote, “Taking national security advice from a Cheney has already caused irreparable damage to our country.” Cheney accused Sanders of having “daddy issues … with my daddy” in response. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also attacked Cheney’s hit on Warren, claiming an “entire generation” had to live through “the Cheneys sending us into war.”