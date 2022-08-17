Liz Cheney Considering Presidential Bid After Primary Defeat
WHATEVER IT TAKES
After losing her seat in Wyoming’s GOP primary, Liz Cheney revealed Wednesday that she is now considering a run for the White House. Cheney, who has become Donald Trump’s most vociferous critic within the Republican party, said she would make a decision on a presidential bid “in the coming months” after losing to Trump-backed rival Harriet Hageman in Tuesday’s primary. During an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show, Cheney did not definitively respond to a question about her intention to run for president, but when pressed a second time said: “It’s something I’m thinking about.” After conceding her primary race on Tuesday evening, Cheney addressed a group of supporters in a field in Jackson, Wyoming, saying: “Now the real work begins.” “I have said since Jan. 6 that I will do whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office,” Cheney added, “And I mean it.”