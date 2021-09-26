Liz Cheney Fires Back at Trump Over Bush Meme: ‘I Like Republican Presidents Who Win Re-Election’
OUCH
Late last week, former President Donald Trump sent out a bizarre meme morphing the faces of two of his biggest political nemeses in the Republican Party: former President George W. Bush and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY). The odd Photoshopped image appeared to be in response to Bush announcing he was headlining a fundraiser for Cheney next month. (Trump is backing the GOP primary opponent of Cheney, who voted to impeach the ex-president for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.)
On Sunday morning, the Wyoming congresswoman—one of two Republicans on the Jan. 6 select committee—took a not-so-subtle shot at Trump over the meme, hitting him where it hurts. “I like Republican presidents who win re-election,” Cheney wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of Bush. Since his decisive electoral loss to President Joe Biden, Trump has relentlessly peddled the “Big Lie” that the election was rigged against him.