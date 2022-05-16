CHEAT SHEET
Liz Cheney: House GOP Leaders Need to Renounce This Shit
Liz Cheney echoed a growing chorus that Saturday’s race-targeted massacre in Buffalo, New York, was a product of rhetoric pushed by Republican leaders. “The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism,” the estranged Republican congresswoman tweeted, repeating previous criticism she has made about former President Donald Trump’s dangerous rhetoric. “History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse,” she continued. “GOP leaders must renounce and reject these views and those who hold them.”