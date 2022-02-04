Republican Leaders Punish Trump Nemesis Liz Cheney for Taking Part in Riot Investigation
MAKING AN EXAMPLE
Republican leaders have fired a warning shot at any GOP members of Congress thinking about speaking up against Donald Trump. According to The Washington Post, leaders of the Wyoming GOP have privately signed an unprecedented agreement that opens the door to them funding a challenger to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in a primary this year. The Post’s report states the agreement has made it possible for the national party to fund the campaign of Cheney challenger Harriet Hageman, who the party has now recognized as the presumptive nominee for Cheney’s seat. In a statement, a Cheney spokesman said: “Wyoming Party Chairman Frank Eathorne and the Republican National Committee are trying to assert their will and take away the voice of the people of Wyoming before a single vote has even been cast.” Later Friday, party members are expected to vote to formally condemn Cheney’s work on the Capitol riot committee.