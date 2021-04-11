Liz Cheney on Matt Gaetz: 'The Charges Certainly Are Sickening'
‘NOT GOING TO COMMENT FURTHER’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), while trying to avoid giving any detailed comment on the Matt Gaetz teen sex scandal, still made sure to get her point across about one of her chief tormenters in the House. With Congress launching an ethics investigation into the Florida Republican, Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan asked if Cheney was ready yet to call for Gaetz’s resignation.
“As the mother of daughters, the charges certainly are sickening,” Cheney noted. “And as the speaker noted, there is an ethics investigation underway. There are also criminal investigations underway. And I’m not going to comment further on that publicly right now, Margaret.”
Asked whether she was surprised by the allegations, the Wyoming congresswoman repeated that she was “not going to comment further,” prompting the CBS anchor to reply that she wanted to give Cheney a chance to address the Gaetz story due to their personal history. “Thank you for the opportunity,” a smiling Cheney said, drawing laughter from Brennan.