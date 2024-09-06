Ex-Republican VP Dick Cheney ‘Will Vote for Kamala Harris’

GOP Congresswoman Liz Cheney told an audience at the Texas Tribune Festival on Friday that her father, former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney, will be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Dick Cheney will be voting for Kamala Harris,” she announced, dropping the mic into her lap after.

“If you think about the moment that we are in and you think about how serious this moment is, you know, my dad believes, and he said publicly, that there’s never been an individual in our country who is as great a threat to our democracy as Donald Trump is.”

Liz Cheney has also endorsed Harris.

She ran an ad of her father, endorsing her 2022 campaign and dissing Trump. “He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence,” the elder Cheney groveled.

Cheney added she was “impressed” by the Democratic National Convention and hearing Harris’ story.

However, Cheney did not reserve her ire for Trump, also throwing Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in the mix saying of him “in Texas you guys do have a tremendous, serious candidate running for the United States Senate... it’s not Ted Cruz.”

Cheney also criticized Cruz for leading “the efforts, on the senate side, to attempt to throw out votes.”

She then went on to endorse his opponent, Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX).

When asked whether she would “serve in a Harris-Walz administration,” Cheney did not say no, but instead replied, “I am not focused on that, I am very much focused on—we have to defeat Donald Trump.”

Harris had previously said in an interview that she would appoint a Republican to her administration but did not clarify who that might be.

The Bush family is yet to comment so far on who they will vote for in November.