Liz Cheney: McCarthy and Stefanik Are Complicit in Spreading the ‘Big Lie’
DIGGING IN
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) called out House Republican leadership on Sunday morning, claiming they are complicit in spreading former President Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Appearing on Fox News Sunday just days after she was replaced as the House Republican conference chair by Trump loyalist Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who recently said the GOP was “unified in working with” Trump, Cheney recounted recent comments she made to her colleagues.
“What I said in my last remarks to the conference as chairwoman of the conference was that if they were looking for leaders who would be complicit in spreading the big lie, I wasn’t their person, that there were plenty of other people that would do that,” she said, prompting anchor Chris Wallace to ask if she was saying Stefanik and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are complicit.
“They are. And I’m not willing to do that,” she replied, adding: “What’s happening right now with Donald Trump and his continued attacks on the Constitution and the rule of law is dangerous and we all have an obligation to stand up against that.”