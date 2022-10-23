Liz Cheney: ‘Stunning’ That Kevin McCarthy Is Making Himself Leader of GOP’s ‘Pro-Putin Wing’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is not letting her imminent departure from Congress stop her from lobbing digs at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), arguing in a Sunday interview that he’s positioning himself as “the leader of the pro-Putin wing” of the Republican Party.

Cheney cast doubt on a potential McCarthy speakership in a Meet the Press interview on Sunday, saying his comments on potentially cutting future aid to Ukraine if the Republicans seize control of the House should be disqualifying.

“At every moment since, frankly, the aftermath of the election in 2020, when Minority Leader McCarthy has had the opportunity to do the right thing or do something that serves his own political purpose, he always chooses to serve his own political purpose,” she told Chuck Todd.

“The idea that somehow the party is now no longer going to support the Ukrainian people, which—for somebody who has the picture of Ronald Reagan on the wall on his office in the Capitol, the notion that now Kevin McCarthy is going to make himself the leader of the pro-Putin wing of my party is just a stunning thing. It’s dangerous, he knows better.”

Last week, McCarthy threw cold water on the U.S.’ unflinching support for the embattled nation, saying Republicans could limit aid to the country if they reclaim the House in the midterms next month.

“I think people are going to be sitting in a recession, and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine,” he told Punchbowl News last week. “Ukraine is important, but at the same time, it can’t be the only thing they do, and it can’t be a blank check.”

Cheney said his comments are indicative of his own political selfishness and stand in the way of American ideals.

“The fact that he’s willing to go down the path of suggesting that America will no longer stand for freedom, I think, tells you he’s willing to sacrifice everything for his own political gain,” she said.