Liz Cheney: ‘My Fellow Republicans Wanted Me to Lie’ About Trump
Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney delivered the commencement address at Colorado College, her alma mater, on Sunday, using part of her speech to call out her one-time party colleagues. “After the 2020 election, and the attack of January 6, my fellow Republicans wanted me to lie. They wanted me to say that the 2020 election was stolen, that the attack of January 6 wasn’t a big deal, and that Donald Trump wasn’t dangerous,” Cheney said. “I had to choose between lying and losing my position in House leadership.” The 1988 Colorado College graduate went on to say that when she addressed her colleagues on her last morning as chair of the party conference, “I told them that if they wanted a leader who would lie, they should choose someone else.” She continued: “No party, no nation, no people can defend and perpetuate a constitutional republic if they accept leaders who have gone to war with the rule of law, with the democratic process, with the peaceful transfer of power, with the Constitution itself.”