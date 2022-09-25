CHEAT SHEET
    Liz Cheney Says She’ll Campaign for Dems, Leave GOP if Trump Wins in 2024

    Corbin Bolies

    Media Reporter

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) isn't mincing words when it comes to her place in the Republican Party should Donald Trump be its nominee in 2024. “I’m going to make sure Donald Trump—I’m going to do everything I can to make sure he’s not the nominee,” Cheney said at the Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday according to CNN. “And if he is the nominee, I won’t be a Republican.” Cheney also said she would help campaign for Democrats, particularly if Republicans continue to nominate election deniers such as Arizona Republican Kari Lake. “That’s the kind of thing we cannot see in our party. We cannot see an accommodation like that, and I think it’s very important that we be clear about that,” Cheney said, blasting Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to campaign for the Republican gubernatorial nominee.

