Cheney: Trump Must Be ‘Investigated Criminally’ Over MAGA Capitol Riot
CHENEY REACTION
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has been putting her new-found freedom to good use since she was forcibly removed from her House Republican leadership position on Wednesday morning. Right after her removal by Trump loyalists, Cheney told reporters that she intends to do doing everything in her power to prevent the former president from returning to the White House. Now she’s gone a step further, and told NBC News that Trump must face a criminal investigation into his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Speaking on the Today show on Thursday morning, Cheney said “the American people have to know” what happened on Jan. 6, and added: “Certainly, any president who did what we know this former president did has got to be investigated criminally.” Elsewhere in the interview, Cheney repeatedly dodged questions on whether she intended to run for president in 2024, and, when asked about a potential Trumpist primary challenge against her next year, simply responded: “Bring it on.”