Liz Cheney Shatters Her Own Fundraising Record With Nearly $3M Haul
FAT STACKS
With the 2022 midterm elections fast approaching, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is shattering fundraising goals as she fights to keep her seat in the House. Despite being censured by Republicans and booted from GOP leadership, Cheney broke a personal fundraising goal by raising $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. In the year’s following quarters, she continued breaking records by raising $1.9 million, $1.7 million, and then $2 million. Her team is expected to report that Cheney broke those past records in the first quarter of 2022 by raising $2.94 million, more than double what her Trump-backed opponent Harriet Hageman raised in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to Politico. Support for Cheney has poured in from across the country, with endorsements from fellow Republicans George W. Bush, Mitt Romney, Mitch McConnell, and Paul Ryan.