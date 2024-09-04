Liz Cheney Spurns Her Party With Kamala Harris Endorsement

Former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney has thrown her support behind Kamala Harris in the upcoming election.

Cheney, who represented Wyoming, made the endorsement while speaking at Duke University on Wednesday. An X video posted by an attendee captured what she said.

“It is crucially important for people to recognize, not only is what I said about the danger Trump poses something that should prevent people from voting for him, but I don’t believe that we have the luxury of writing in candidates’ names, particularly in swing states,” she told the audience.

“As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this, and because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris,” she continued. The crowd burst into applause after her endorsement.

While this is the first time the politician has given Harris her support, it isn’t the first time she’s spoken out about Donald Trump.

In January, while speaking to Dartmouth students, Cheney warned the audience about what a Trump election could look like.

“He won’t leave office,” Cheney told the audience. “He already tried not to leave office once. So I think there’s a lot of living in a fantasy world that’s going on with Republicans telling themselves, ‘Look, we’ll vote for him, it won’t be so bad.’ It may well be the last real vote you ever get to cast. It will be that bad.”