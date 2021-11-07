Liz Cheney to Fox News: ‘Un-American’ to Call Jan. 6 a ‘False Flag’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) went on Fox News Sunday and took an apparent swipe at Fox News star Tucker Carlson, claiming that anyone who spreads “false flag” conspiracies about the Jan. 6 insurrection is “un-American” and “dangerous.”

In recent days, Cheney—who is the vice-chair of the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack—has engaged in a heated back-and-forth with Carlson and Fox News over his Patriot Purge docu-series.

“It appears that Fox News is giving Tucker Carlson a platform to spread the same type of lies that provoked violence on January 6,” Cheney tweeted on Oct. 28. “As Fox News knows, the election wasn’t stolen and January 6 was not a ‘false flag’ operation.”

In the deranged three-part series, which is currently airing on Fox News’ online subscription streaming service, Carlson suggests that the federal government orchestrated the Capitol riot to frame conservatives. He further warns there’s a “new war on terror” targeting “legacy Americans,” all while relying on a bevy of conspiracy theorists and provocateurs to bolster his claims.

With Carlson’s “documentary” sparking controversy and once again prompting calls for Fox to fire its provocative primetime host, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace asked Cheney on Sunday to address the growing contingent of conservatives who believe Jan. 6 was a set-up.

“You know, there were always divisions and we’ve always argued about policy,” Wallace noted, referencing Capitol Hill. “What strikes me as different now but not just now but in recent years is that we argue over facts. We argue over the truth.”

“Congresswoman Cheney, there is talk now that January 6 was a false flag operation. That it was a case of liberals in the deep state setting up conservatives and Trump supporters,” he continued. “Is there any truth to that?”

“None at all,” Cheney replied, before likening Jan. 6 skeptics to 9/11 truthers. “It’s the same thing that you hear people saying 9/11 is an inside job. It’s un-American to be spreading those kinds of lies, and they are lies.”

Saying that both Democrats and Republicans have an “obligation” to “understand every single piece of the facts about what happened that day,” the Wyoming Republican then said it was imperative to hold “accountable” those that were involved in the insurrection.

“To call it a false flag application and spread those lies is dangerous,” she concluded.