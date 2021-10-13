Liz Cheney: Trump Aides Who Ignore Capitol Riot Subpoenas Will Face Criminal Contempt Charges
SPEAK UP
Any Trump administration aides who follow the former president’s command to ignore subpoenas from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot will face criminal contempt charges, according to the panel’s vice chair and all-round MAGA nemesis Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY.) So far, four members of the Trump administration have been ordered to hand over evidence and give testimony—former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, ex-White House adviser Steve Bannon, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, and ex-Defense Department official Kash Patel. Trump has urged to quartet to ignore the panel’s subpoenas, but Cheney has warned them that would be a risky game. “In general, people are going to have to appear, or, you know, we will move contempt charges against them,” Cheney said Thursday, according to Reuters. Meadows and Patel are scheduled to give their depositions this week, and Cheney told reporters: “We’ll see if they show up. If they show up, we’ll be prepared.”