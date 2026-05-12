Liza Minnelli Fans Demand Refunds Over Her Signed Memoir

Paratroopers staged a dramatic airdrop into one of the most remote inhabited spots on the planet this week to assist a patient critically ill with hantavirus, newly released footage shows. Six British paratroopers, joined by a nurse and a medical consultant, leapt from an army jet roughly three miles offshore, battling fierce gusts before touching down on a rock-strewn golf course in Tristan da Cunha, a small volcanic island in the South Atlantic. The 221-person British territory has no runway, and a single hospital serves all residents. The patient is among several sickened in an outbreak linked to Dutch cruise vessel MV Hondius, which has recorded three deaths, two confirmed as hantavirus cases. The outbreak involves the Andes virus strain, which can occasionally spread between humans through close contact. Authorities in Europe, the U.S., and South America are tracing contacts and enforcing quarantines. They stress the overall public risk remains low because the disease does not spread easily like influenza or the COVID-19 virus.
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- 1Soldiers Throw Themselves From Plane on Rat Virus MissionDRAMATIC FOOTAGEThe paratroopers dropped in to help to a victim of the disease on one of the world’s most remote inhabited corners.
- 2Passenger Dies After Suffering Mid-Flight EmergencyRE-ROUTEDThe 79-year-old had been living with kidney failure and diabetes for years.
Shop with ScoutedThree Million Real Workers Helped Design These Rugged BootsA STEP ABOVEThe new data-inspired IronFlex boots are ideal for demanding jobs and work sites.
- 3Rock Legend Ends Show Early After Being Hit by Flying VinylPAIN IN SPAINThe guitar icon abruptly ended a rare Madrid show after an audience member hurled what appeared to be a record sleeve.
- 4Liza Minnelli Fans Demand Refunds Over Her Signed MemoirLIES OF MINNELLI?Collectors are not impressed.
Shop with ScoutedBissell’s New Vacuum Uses Headlights to Expose Hidden DustCLEAN SWEEPFrom massive spills to pet hair, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush eliminates the need for multiple cleaning devices.
- 5Dramatic Development in Mystery of U.S. Woman Lost at SeaPLOT THICKENSLynette Hooker disappeared in April after her husband Brian says she fell into the water from their dinghy.
- 6Chaos on Frontier Flight After Alarming Discovery in CabinCONFUSIONPassengers say they were kept in the dark.
- 7Shocking Moment Rampaging Gunman Opens Fire on DriversGUN BATTLEThe suspect was taken down by a state trooper and a former Marine returning fire.
- 8Everest Guide Killed in Horrific Fall as Deaths MountRISKY BUSINESSSherpa, 21, slipped into a crevasse near Camp III as the Himalayan death toll for May climbed to five.
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- 9Police Officer Dies While Helping Rat Virus Cruise Disembark🥀🥀🥀The officer was 62 years old.
- 10Groom Who Killed Best Friend on His Wedding Day Learns FateDEADLY ARGUMENTThe groom said he will “forever be sorry” about the death.
A woman has died after falling ill while traveling on a plane flying from Chicago to Mexico. Volaris Flight 7771, which was heading from Chicago Midway International Airport to General Francisco Mujica International Airport in Michoacán on Saturday, had to make an emergency landing at Monterrey International Airport so the woman could receive care. Other passengers alerted the crew and the pilot to the 79-year-old woman’s condition, prompting the unscheduled stop soon after the plane had entered Mexican airspace. Medical personnel pronounced the passenger dead shortly after the plane landed in Monterrey. The woman, identified as María Yolando Guerrero Medina, was traveling with her husband at the time. She had been living with kidney failure and diabetes for about 12 years, reported People. The plane was then replaced with another aircraft so they could complete their journey. Another flight also had to make an emergency landing at Monterrey on Sunday. The United Airlines plane heading to Houston from Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, was forced to land at a Mexican airport after a mechanical issue soon after takeoff.
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Eric Clapton’s long-awaited return to Madrid ended with a projectile flying at his chest and the rock legend walking straight offstage. The 81-year-old guitarist had just finished performing “Cocaine” at the Movistar Arena when an audience member threw what appeared to be a vinyl record or sleeve toward the stage, according to clips circulating online. The video showed the object striking Clapton as he turned to leave near the end of the concert. The singer then exited without performing his planned encore, including his regular tour closer, Bo Diddley’s “Before You Accuse Me.” Clapton had not performed in Madrid in 25 years, making the abruptly shortened concert an especially awkward finale for fans who waited decades for the return. He was reportedly unharmed after the incident and resumed his tour three nights later with a performance in Barcelona. The “Layla” guitarist is still scheduled to headline a summer concert at the Sandringham Estate as part of the HeritageLive festival series.
Liza Minnelli Fans Demand Refunds Over Her Signed Memoir
Furious Liza Minnelli fans are demanding refunds after signed copies of her book allegedly included an autopen signature. Collectors have claimed the 80-year-old’s signature is too uniform in copies of her new memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, which was released in March. They say books were marketed as “hand-signed collectibles” for as much as $250, but they can’t have been written directly by the Cabaret star, after having used tracing paper to find that the signatures were strikingly similar. “When you see footage of Liza today in her own documentary, she is far too frail to have signed a handful of books this accurately, let alone hundreds,” U.K.-based signed autograph collector Gareth Brown told The Guardian after paying the equivalent of $33 for his copy. “It has sadly been common for many celebrities to sell ‘signed’ merchandise featuring fake signatures,” Justin Steffman, who is CEO of authentication firm AutographCOA, told the newspaper. “So uncovering that Liza Minnelli’s memoir features what looks like autopen-signed autographs was no surprise.” The singing, dancing, acting, Oscar-winning star is the daughter of the late star Judy Garland. The Daily Beast has reached out to her representatives for comment.
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The U.S. Coast Guard has seized a sailboat belonging to an American man after his wife went missing last month in waters off the Bahamas, an official confirmed on Monday. The vessel, called Soulmate, is being held as investigators continue their probe into the disappearance of Lynette Hooker. Her husband, Brian Hooker, has claimed that strong winds caused her to “basically just bounce off the dinghy” while they were traveling from Hope Town to Elbow Cay. He further claims that neither of them was wearing a life vest and that she had the boat’s keys in her pocket. This apparently forced him to paddle for shore, where he informed authorities of the incident. Bahamian police arrested Brian Hooker in connection with Lynette’s disappearance on April 8, the same day Coast Guard officials announced their criminal investigation. He has since been released without charge and has returned to the U.S., where he says he is now caring for his sick mother. His wife has not been found. “I’ve never harmed Lynette,” he told NBC last month. “I would never harm Lynette, and I want to find Lynette.”
A Frontier Airlines flight had to be evacuated after a gun magazine was found aboard the aircraft. The airline confirmed the incident on Frontier flight 4765, as it prepared to depart Denver for Phoenix on Sunday. It said that all passengers were told to exit the Airbus A321 and made to go through security scans again while the jet itself was checked over. “Given the delay, the flight crew exceeded their duty time and thus customers were booked on a new flight which departed early this morning,” the airline said in its statement. “Our preliminary investigation indicates that the magazine belongs to a law enforcement officer.” Speaking to WBRC—which reported that the gun magazine in question had been loaded—passenger Rashon Hammonds said customers were never told why they had to leave the aircraft. “Once we got through TSA, that was it,” he added. “There was no more instruction after, so everybody’s just standing outside of TSA, like, do we go back to the terminal? You know, do we get on the flight? And then that’s when we got an email from Frontier saying that our plane was completely canceled and that we would get back on at six o’clock this morning.” Hammonds said the airline turned down refund requests.
Shocking footage has emerged of a gunman indiscriminately firing into traffic using an assault-style rifle. Two people have been critically injured after the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Tyler Brown, opened fire along Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon. The gunman was apprehended after a state trooper and a former Marine in legal possession of a gun returned fire. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said that around 50-60 rounds were fired during the shootout before Brown was injured. Two men in separate vehicles are being treated for life-threatening injuries after being shot. Several vehicles, including the trooper’s cruiser and a U.S. Postal Service truck, were also hit by gunfire during the chaos. Brown allegedly started the rampage soon after a police officer tried to conduct a wellness check at his home following a parole officer’s report that he had made a suicidal statement. Ryan said many more people could have been hurt during the shooting spree. “We know that that weapon had the capacity to have struck people on the other side of that river,” he said. Brown is in custody in the hospital and is expected to be charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
Mount Everest claimed its third life in two weeks after a young Sherpa guide tumbled into an icy chasm on the world’s tallest peak. Phura Gyaljen Sherpa, 21, lost his footing in the snow and plummeted into an ice fracture near Camp III, at 23,620 feet, Nisha Thapa Rawat, an official with Nepal’s tourism department, told Reuters on Tuesday. His death means five people have died across Nepal’s Himalayan range since the beginning of April—yet officials say business is booming, with $15,000-a-pop Everest permits hitting 492 this spring, easily topping 2023’s total of 478. Earlier this month, Bijay Ghimire Bishwakarma, 35, was killed acclimatizing in the treacherous Khumbu icefall, while veteran climber Lakpa Dendi Sherpa, 52, died en route to base camp. The wider Himalayan toll has spread beyond Everest, too. American Johannesen Shelley, 53, perished last week on Makalu—at 27,765 feet, the planet’s fifth-highest summit—and Czech mountaineer David Ronbinek was killed on its smaller sister, Makalu II. It comes after a giant ice slab last month blocked the route to Everest’s 29,032-foot summit for almost two weeks, marooning hundreds of climbers at the mountain’s base.
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A Spanish police officer died while assisting with security preparations for the arrival of the MV Hondius, the cruise ship that experienced an outbreak of hantavirus. The 62-year-old, who has not been identified, collapsed and died of a heart attack on Sunday while helping with the disembarkation of passengers from the ship during its arrival in Tenerife. Spanish health minister Mónica García said at a press conference, “I would like to express our condolences to the family, to all the Guardia Civil.” The MV Hondius was placed under emergency protocols following an outbreak of the Andes strain of hantavirus. There have been seven confirmed cases and three deaths so far, two of which have been confirmed to be the result of the virus. While the World Health Organization has urged caution, it has also stressed that the outbreak is localized and not a pandemic, while the CDC has classified it as a level 3 response. Passengers who disembarked from the ship on Sunday have been hospitalized in the Netherlands, Germany, France, Switzerland, South Africa, Spain and Saint Helena.
A Michigan groom who got married and killed his best friend hours later has been sentenced to a minimum 30 years in prison. James Shirah, 24, ran over his best friend and also best man, Terry Taylor, 29, following an alcohol-fueled argument on his wedding day in Flint on Aug. 30, 2024. Shirah married Savanah Collier at a pizzeria, before celebrations moved to a private house. Shirah, who said he did not mean to kill Taylor, was sentenced by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Khary L. Hanible on Monday. “Mr. Shirah, I believe that you are not a criminal. You are, however, a killer,” Hanible said. “I will forever be sorry,” Shirah told the court. “It was not intentional. That was my best friend... I accept full responsibility for my actions that night.” Shirah’s attorney argued the incident involving an SUV that took Taylor’s life was not intentional. However, prosecutors said Shirah had left the scene and had time to reflect before returning to strike Taylor, according to MLive.com. Taylor is survived by four children and his fiancée. “I hope that they throw the book at you,” Taylor’s cousin, Eren Taylor, said before Shirah received his sentence. Shirah was sentenced to 30 to 45 years behind bars for second-degree murder, and 10 to 15 years each for operating without a license, causing death, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death. Each sentence will run concurrently. Shirah’s wife, Collier, who pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact, will be sentenced on May 26.