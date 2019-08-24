CHEAT SHEET
‘Lizzie McGuire’ Sequel Series to Air on Disney Streaming Platform
One of Disney Channel’s most iconic shows, Lizzie McGuire, is making a comeback on the new streaming platform Disney+. According to Deadline, the series sequel will feature actress Hilary Duff reprising her role as Lizzie McGuire—but this time as a 30-year-old living in New York City. The series will also feature an animated McGuire that was on the original show for witty commentary and funny interjections. Original series’ creator Terri Minsky is also reportedly on-board with the project. “I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl,” Duff wrote in an Instagram post announcing the series on Friday.