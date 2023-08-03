Lizzo Denies ‘Outrageous’ Allegations in Bombshell Lawsuit
‘I AM NOT THE VILLAIN’
Lizzo says she has endured a “gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing” past few days after she was accused of bullying and sexually harassing former backup dancers. In a statement shared on Instagram early Thursday, the Grammy winner denied the “outrageous” allegations made in a 44-page lawsuit filed Tuesday by three of her former dancers. The three accuse the “Good as Hell” singer of creating a hostile work environment and fat-shaming the dancers, as well as sexual harassment and disability discrimination. Lizzo, in her first public comments on the lawsuit, said the “sensational stories” come from former employees who “already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.” She went on to say that while she doesn’t want to be seen as a victim, “I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these past few days.” “I am hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this,” she said.