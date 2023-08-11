Lizzo Reportedly Dropped From Super Bowl Halftime Show Consideration
‘SURROUNDED BY SCANDAL’
Lizzo’s name is no longer in the mix to perform at the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show in light of the lawsuit accusing her of creating a hostile work environment, an NFL insider told the Daily Mail. The insider said any chances of her headlining the show are “dead now that she is surrounded by scandal.” Earlier this month, three of Lizzo’s former dancers came forward with a slew of shocking claims, including that the pop star sexually harassed and fat-shamed her employees. Since then, others have come forward with more allegations, and the lawyers behind the initial lawsuit are reportedly reviewing additional claims from at least six performers. With the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl now out the window, a source close to Lizzo told the Daily Mail that her team is “desperately trying to come up with a strategy to save her sinking ship.” Lizzo has vehemently denied the allegations, calling them “outrageous” and “sensational stories.” Reps for the NFL and Lizzo did not respond to the Daily Mail’s request for comment.