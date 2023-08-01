Lizzo Fat-Shamed, Sexually Harassed Three of Her Dancers, Lawsuit Alleges

Lizzo, widely considered an icon of inclusivity and body positivity, has been accused of creating a hostile work environment by fat shaming and sexually harassing three of her former dancers, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

The 44-page suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and sent to The Daily Beast by the plaintiffs’ lawyers, outlines damning allegations against Melissa Viviane Jefferson (aka Lizzo), her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, and her dance team captain Shirlene Quigley.

Beyond a hostile work environment and sexual harassment, the suit also claims Lizzo and her team were responsible for assault, racial and religious harassment, disability discrimination, intentional interference with prospective economic advantage, and false imprisonment.

“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing,” the plaintiffs’ attorney, Ron Zambrano, said in a statement.

Quigley and reps for Lizzo did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Two plaintiffs, Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams, began dancing for Lizzo after competing as contestants on her reality TV show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, in 2021. The same year, the third plaintiff, Noelle Rodriguez, was hired following her performance in Lizzo’s “Rumors” music video.

Davis and Williams have since been fired, and Rodriguez resigned earlier this year, their suit says.

According to the complaint, Lizzo and her choreographer called Davis in for a meeting in April 2023, where they questioned why she seemed “less committed” and “less bubbly and vivacious.” The suit says the comments seemed to reference her weight gain, which Lizzo had allegedly pointed out after a performance at the South by Southwest festival.

“In professional dance, a dancer’s weight gain is often seen as that dancer getting lazy or worse off as a performer,” the suit reads. “LIZZO’s and [the choreographer’s] questions about Ms. DAVIS’s commitment to the tour were thinly veiled concerns about Ms. DAVIS’s weight gain.”

The sexual harassment claim stemmed from an outing Lizzo invited the dancers to attend following a show in Amsterdam in February 2023. While attendance was “not mandatory,” the suit claims Lizzo typically expected dancers to “endear themselves” to her and “favored” those who attended her after-party events.

The three dancers accepted Lizzo’s invitation without knowing it would be in Amsterdam’s red-light district, known for its sex clubs and nudity, the suit states. Although the plaintiffs “expressed misgivings,” they say they “reluctantly went along” for fear over their job security.

At a club called Bananenbar, the suit claims Lizzo urged the dancers to touch the nude performers, catch dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eat bananas “protruding” from the performers’ vaginas.

Specifically, Lizzo allegedly pressured Davis into touching the breasts of a nude female performer, even leading a chant demanding she do so, according to the suit. Even as Davis “reiterated her discomfort,” the chants apparently continued—and Davis caved in.

The group laughed at her and Davis tried “to hide how uncomfortable this interaction made her,” the suit states. When Lizzo’s management and security team asked if Davis was okay, the suit says she replied “kind of” and “no.”

“LIZZO herself pressured Plaintiffs and all her employees to attend outings where nudity and sexuality were a focal point and disregarded any apprehension from Plaintiffs,” the suit reads. “This work environment would shock the conscience of anyone as it did for Plaintiffs.”