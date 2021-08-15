Lizzo in Tears After Hate Follows New Song ‘Rumors’
‘LOVE YOURSELF TODAY’
The release of Lizzo’s newest single “Rumors” featuring Cardi B has garnered praise from fans and fellow artists alike, but the Truth Hurts singer went live on Instagram Sunday in tears over the hate she’s received. Lizzo, usually known for a thick-skinned approach to her haters, said, “I’m putting so much loving energy into the world, and bro sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back.” The pop star later tweeted to fans, “If u managed to love yourself today, I’m proud of u. If u haven’t, I’m still proud of u. This s--ts hard.” Cardi B, Chloe Bailey, and other celebrities have come to the artist’s defense, calling out the remarks she has faced online. “Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean and racist as fuck.” Cardi B wrote on Twitter.