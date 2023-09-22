Lizzo Picks Up Award Hours After Second Lawsuit: ‘I Really Needed This’
‘MY PURPOSE’
Singer Lizzo said she would keep on creating “safe spaces for Black, fat women” as she accepted a humanitarian prize just hours after being hit with a second lawsuit from another former employee following a suit filed by three dancers this summer. Fashion designer Asha Daniels, who designed the costumers for Lizzo’s dancers, alleged that she was fired after complaining about the way the dancers were treated. “I really needed this right now. God’s timing is on time,” Lizzo said, wiping away tears as she accepted the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the Black Music Action Coalition in Los Angeles on Thursday night. “I’m going to continue to shine a light on the people who are helping people because they deserve it. I’m going to continue to amplify the voices of marginalized people because I have a microphone and I know how to use it. And I’m going to continue to put on and represent and create safe spaces for Black, fat women because that’s what the fuck I do. It is my purpose and it is an honor.”