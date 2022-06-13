Lizzo to Release New Version of ‘Grrrls’ Without Ableist Slur After Backlash
TRUTH HURTS
After disability advocates were quick to criticize her new tune “Grrrls” for its use of an ableist slur, Lizzo has issued a statement announcing the release of a new version of the song. “Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” the singer wrote in a note posted to Instagram. “As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I can overstand [sic] the power words can have… This is the result of me listening and taking action.” In the opening verse of the original version, which dropped Friday, Lizzo sings: “Hold my bag bitch (girls) / Hold my bag / Do you see this shit? I’m a spaz.” In the U.K., the word “spaz” is considered to be a slur derived from the word “spastic” and is much more offensive than in the U.S. “Your new song makes me pretty angry + sad,” disability advocate Hannah Diviney wrote in a tweet tagging Lizzo. “‘Spaz’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better.”