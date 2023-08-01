Lizzo’s Ex-Creative Director Shares Support for Bombshell Lawsuit
‘I GRIEVE’
As shocking allegations emerge accusing Lizzo of fostering a hostile work environment, other ex-employees are coming forward to share their support of the lawsuit—even suggesting it wasn’t too different from their own time working for the pop star. “i havent been apart of that world for around three years, for a reason. I very much applaude the dancers courage to bring this to light,” Lizzo’s former creative director, Quinn Wilson, wrote on her Instagram story. “And I grieve parts of my own experience. Id appreciate space to understand my feelings.” Wilson’s reflections came in response to a post from a former dancer for Lizzo not involved in the lawsuit, who said the complaint was “very much my experience in my time there.” On Tuesday, three ex-dancers for Lizzo filed a 44-page lawsuit leveling a series of damning accusations against the singer, including sexual harassment and fat-shaming. In one instance, the suit claims Lizzo allegedly pressured a dancer to touch a nude female performer at a club. Reps for Lizzo did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.